Lumberton police investigate after gunfire leaves one hurt, several cars shot up

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police in Lumberton are investigating after they say a person and several vehicles were struck by gunfire Saturday night.

Lumberton PD responded to reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of the ABC Store on Wintergreen Ave around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a press release from Captain Vernon Johnson said.

When officers got to the scene, they found a person suffering from a not life-threatening gunshot wound, along with several vehicles that had been shot up, the press release said.

It continued that officers later learned the gunfire was sparked by a fight between at least two customers in the parking lot. It escalated when one of the individuals involved grabbed a gun and starting shooting at the other person.

The incident remains under investigation by Lumberton PD. The department says they’ve identified a suspect, but are not yet releasing their name.

Anyone with more information about this is asked to call Detective Sergeant Dereck Evans at (910) 671-3845