Lumberton police investigate after man shot while in his car

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a man was shot while in his car in the parking lot of Cash and Carry Grocery store.

According to police, an officer was riding around on routine patrol when he heard gunshots near Washington Street and Martin Luther King Drive in Lumberton around 3:25 p.m. Monday.

The officer found a man in his car with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. The man told police he just turned his car around and was shot and didn’t see who shot him.

The man’s vehicle was shot at least two times, police said. The man was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yvette Pitts and the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

