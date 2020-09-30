Lumberton police investigate homicide after man crashes car, found with gunshot wound

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man crashed into a car head-on and was found with a gunshot wound.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, around 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, a Ford Focus crossed the center line on Martin Luther King Drive near Starlight Drive and struck a Ford van head-on. After investigating, police said they discovered the driver, Andrew Vereen, of Lumberton, had been shot in the upper body.

Vereen was unresponsive and taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died.

Police have not yet been able to determine where the shooting took place and are asking the public for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives Layton Bartley or Frank Durden at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.