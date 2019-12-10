Lumberton Police investigating death of 5-month-old

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a bathtub in an apartment on East 22nd Street Sunday afternoon by the child’s father. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma and that CPR was performed when first responders arrived.

Police say the child was then taken to South Eastern Regional Medical Center and then flown to another hospital for treatment. The baby died during the night at that medical facility.

The baby’s body has been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to police.

Police say that at this time no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing. The NC SBI crime scene unit was called in to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Detective Deana Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.