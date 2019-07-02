Lumberton police look for 2 men after car broken into, purse with credit, debit cards stolen

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police are looking for two men after a car was broken into and a purse with credit and debit cards was stolen.

Lumberton police say two men broke a window in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee parked in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, located at 2770 North Roberts Avenue, around 8:37 p.m. Monday.

The men then stole a purse containing several credit and debit cards, police said. The cards were then reportedly used at the Walgreens located at 3003 Fayetteville Road.

The men were reportedly captured on surveillance video at the Walgreens store, police also said.

Photo: Lumberton Police Department

Photo: Lumberton Police Department

Photo: Lumberton Police Department

Photo: Lumberton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.