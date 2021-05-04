Lumberton police looking for man connected to April shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for a man in relation to a shooting where a person was shot multiple times.

Warrants are out for Jarod Denzel Lowery’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, or inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Police said he is 25 years old, is about five-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times at about 6 p.m. on April 9, according to police, who received a shots fired call in the area of Alexander and Edgewood streets. The man was later dropped off at a hospital.

Police believe that something happened between the victim and several people, who may have been on dirt bikes or four wheelers.

There was no update on the victim’s condition, as of Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (910) 671-3845.