LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — Lumberton Police Department posted to Facebook Sunday asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has autism.
Lumberton Police say Tyshawn Skipper, 22, was last seen leaving his home Tuesday, August 4th.
Police say Skipper was wearing a red and white coat and black jeans. He is 5’8″ and weighs 230 lbs.
Lumberton Police is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact their department at 910-671-3845.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Storms chances increase to start the week
- Storms chances increase to start the week
- Lumberton Police looking for missing man, asking public for help
- Activists rush to preserve artifacts of the modern civil rights movement
- SC pardon too late for city councilman kicked out of office