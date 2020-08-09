Lumberton Police looking for missing man, asking public for help

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — Lumberton Police Department posted to Facebook Sunday asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has autism.

Lumberton Police say Tyshawn Skipper, 22, was last seen leaving his home Tuesday, August 4th.

Police say Skipper was wearing a red and white coat and black jeans. He is 5’8″ and weighs 230 lbs.

Lumberton Police is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact their department at 910-671-3845.

