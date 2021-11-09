Lumberton police looking for suspects after 2 homes shot Monday

Lumberton police are searching for the pictured vehicle, which may be involved in a shooting on Nov. 8 on Roslyn Drive. (Source: Lumberton Police Department)

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Lumberton police are looking for those who are responsible for shooting two homes Monday night.

The first incident happened about 7:20 p.m. at a home on Page Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Two people inside the home were not hurt.

The second shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. on Roslyn Drive. Three people were inside the home but were not hurt, according to police.

Police don’t know if the shootings are related, but they have released an image of a vehicle linked to the Roslyn Drive shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845. Information can be given anonymously.