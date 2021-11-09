Lumberton police looking for suspects after 2 homes shot Monday

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Lumberton police are looking for those who are responsible for shooting two homes Monday night.
The first incident happened about 7:20 p.m. at a home on Page Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Two people inside the home were not hurt.
The second shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. on Roslyn Drive. Three people were inside the home but were not hurt, according to police.
Police don’t know if the shootings are related, but they have released an image of a vehicle linked to the Roslyn Drive shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845. Information can be given anonymously.
News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.