Lumberton police make arrest in Fayetteville shooting that killed man, injured teen girl

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Lumberton police arrested a Fayetteville man wanted for murder and attempted murder on Wednesday evening, Fayetteville police announced on Thursday.

Calvin Wayne Locklear, 32, was taken into custody by Lumberton police without incident on Wednesday evening, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, attempted robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Calvin Locklear (Cumberland County Jail)

The charges stem from a homicide that occurred inside a home in the 6300-block of Milton Drive on the night of June 2.

According to Fayetteville police, officers responded to the home around 8 p.m. and found Justin Ellis Jackson, 33, and a 17-year-old girl who had both been shot.

Jackson died at the scene and the teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers determined that two suspects entered the residence and began shooting.

Jackson returned fire, a news release said.

A short time later, James Edward Corbett, 33, was dropped off at a hospital in Hoke County where he later died. Police said Corbett was involved in the shooting along Milton Drive.

Video released earlier this month showed Corbett and an unknown suspect who was carrying a gun, police said. The unknown suspect has since been identified as Locklear.

Locklear is being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.