LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing man.

According to police, Corey Butler was last seen Wednesday at the Kendrick Road Wildlife boat ramp. He is 26-years-old, 5’9”, 160lbs and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black sweat pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or surrounding his disappearance please contact Sergeant Belinda McNair of the Lumberton Police Department at (910)671-3845.