Lumberton Police: Two juveniles injured in shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — Lumberton Police Department responded around 9 pm Saturday to shots fired near Aldi’s on Fayetteville Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two juveniles shot. One is 15 years old and the other 14 years old.

Lumberton Police say both juveniles were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police say the 15-year-old appears to be in critical condition.

Investigators are on the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: