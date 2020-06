LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The City of Lumberton has enacted a curfew of 9 p.m. for Friday through Monday night.

In a declaration of a State of Emergency, the city stated the potential for unstable situations similar to those happening across other parts of the state in the wake of the “very unfortunate death of Mr. George Floyd.”

The full declation and details about who is exempt can be read below.