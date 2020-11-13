Lumberton woman arrested in death of 1-year-old in 2019 now charged with murder, rape

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton woman who was arrested in the death of a one-year-old in 2019 is now charged with murder and rape in connection with the death, according to deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah D. Hardin, 26, was arrested in the death of one-year-old Jadalyn Barton in 2019 and was previously charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. On Thursday, she turned herself in on charges of first-degree murder, statutory rape of a child 15 years old or less, and assault on a child under the age of 12, deputies said.

The incident happened in July 2019. Deputies responded to Southeastern Health in reference to Barton being unresponsive with multiple bruises on her body.

The arresting officer stated in the report there is probable cause to believe Barton “did intentionally inflict and intentionally commit an assault that resulted in serious physical injury, repeatedly striking the victim with, without limitations his fist, belt and/or a switch over a period of 3 months, causing extensive bruising over her entire body, on Jadalyn Barton.”

Jonathan Barton, the girl’s father, who was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged two days later with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

In 2019, Hardin’s bond was set at $1.5 million and later increased $5 million. This time, she is held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond on the murder charge and $100,000 secured bond on the remaining charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.