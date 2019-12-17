Lumberton woman killed in house fire identified

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A woman killed in a Lumberton house fire on Sunday has been identified.

In a press release sent to News13 late Monday, deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to 55 Spurgeon Lane around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, along with the Saddletree Fire Department.

Barbara A. Locklear, 61, was found dead inside the home. She was home alone at the time of the fire.

The cause of death is smoke inhalation, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigated the fire, which is standard. Fire investigators with Robeson County Emergency Management assisted with the investigation.

