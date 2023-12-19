LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A teenager died and another person was hurt early Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 in Lumberton, police said.

The 17-year-old male was driving a 2009 Honda that crashed while traveling north on the interstate between mile markers 13 and 14, police said. It happened at about 3:10 a.m.

Police said the teen was thrown from the car when it went off the right side of the road and overturned. An 18-year-old female passenger was critically injured and flown to a hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Lumberton Police Officer Stephen Jacobs at 910-671-3845.

