LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a deadly shooting outside of Bigg’s Park Mall, police said in a news release.

Officers arrived at about 6:28 p.m. to find one person outside of the mall who had suffered a gunshot wound, police said. They were taken to UNC Health Southeastern but later died.

Two individuals who left the scene were detained after leading both Lumberton police and North Carolina Highway Patrol officers on a chase, according to police. The chase ended on Interstate 95 near Saint Pauls, North Carolina.

No other information was immediately available.

