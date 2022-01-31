1 dead, 2 injured after police chase ends in crash in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two other people were injured Sunday night after a police chase ended in a crash in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Police were called after reports of a person driving a silver Ford Mustang erratically near Roberts Avenue and Elm Street, according to police. Officers learned the Mustang was reported stolen from Allen Street earlier Sunday.

Police tried to stop the driver but he drove away, according to police. The driver of the Mustang drove down Elm Street towards Second Street. The driver turned right onto Second Street where he hit a white Hyundai Elantra head-on.

The driver of the Elantra, identified by police as Cynthia Coe, 55, of Lumberton, was killed in the crash. The passenger of the Elantra and the driver of the Mustang were seriously injured in the crash, according to police.

Police said speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash but alcohol is believed to be involved, according to a news release. Charges will be determined after the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.