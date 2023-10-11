LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck, Lumberton police said.

It happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 74-alternate and W. 5th Street extension, according to police. The name of the person killed has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cedrique Bridges, at 910-671-3845.