LUMBERTON, N.C. — One person was flown to the hospital after two people were shot Saturday evening outside of a motel in Lumberton, according to police.

An18-year-old was found on the ground after police were called to the Royal Inn, located on Lackey Street, according to authorities. A second victim, who is 17, was found at a nearby hotel with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The 18-year-old remained in intensive care, as of Monday morning.

Multiple witnesses saw the shooting, according to police.

News13 reached out to police multiple times since Saturday night to learn more about the shooting, and didn’t receive information on Monday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call (910) 671-3845.