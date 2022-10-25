LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Three men are facing murder charges in Robeson County connected to the shooting death of a Fairmont man on Oct. 8, Lumberton police said.

Brandon Leonard was found dead after officers were called to the 200 block of S. Rozier Street.

Police have obtained warrants charging Micahel Deshawn Cooper, 32, Derrick Daqaan McRae, 29, and Javonte Antonio McDougal, 23, with first-degree murder and other charges.

Cooper was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Robeson County Detention Center, where he’s also charged with conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police are continuing to look for McRae and McDougal, who, in addition to the murder charges, are also wanted on charges of conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon. McCrae is also being charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845 and ask for detectives Harrell or Bartley.

