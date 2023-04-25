LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was stabbed and another person was shot after an altercation in Lumberton, police said in a news release.

The incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. in the 200 block of S Seneca Street, where officers were dispatched to a report of fight, according to the release. Upon arrival, police learned that Johnny Bodiford, 33, and Richard Hayes, 23, both of Lumberton, had been in an altercation with each other.

During the incident, Hayes was shot in the leg and Bodiford was stabbed in the torso, police said. Both were taken to UNC Health Southeastern for treatment.

Police said Hayes’ injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time, but that Bodiford’s injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

This is the second incident in as many nights in Lumberton. A man was shot and killed by Lumberton police on Monday night.