17-year-old charged after man shot in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was charged after a man was shot Tuesday in Lumberton, according to police.
The 17-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder and is held in a juvenile detention center, police said.
Police were called at 2:42 p.m. to Pate Street in Lumberton for reports of a shooting. Officers found a 24-year-old on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The 24-year-old was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators identified the 17-year-old juvenile as the suspect. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night, police said. The juvenile has not been publicly identified.
No other information was immediately available.
