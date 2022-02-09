17-year-old charged after man shot in Lumberton

Lumberton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was charged after a man was shot Tuesday in Lumberton, according to police.

The 17-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder and is held in a juvenile detention center, police said.

Police were called at 2:42 p.m. to Pate Street in Lumberton for reports of a shooting. Officers found a 24-year-old on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The 24-year-old was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified the 17-year-old juvenile as the suspect. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night, police said. The juvenile has not been publicly identified.

No other information was immediately available.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com