LUMBERTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old Lumberton High School senior has been suspended for one year after school staff found a handgun in his possession, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The district said there were no injuries reported and no reports of threats being made to other students.

The boy, whose name was not being released because of his age, was suspended after school staff got a tip from another student that led to the discovery of the gun in his possession, the district said in a news release. He will face charges including possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a concealed weapon on campus.

“We appreciate the student who came forward and reported the weapon to school administration,” said Jessica Horne, the district’s chief communications officer. “Because of the student’s action, staff members were able to remove the weapon from the student’s possession and a possible tragedy was avoided.”

There were bullets in the gun’s magazine, but not in the chamber, the district said.

The district said its policy “clearly states that such behaviors will not be tolerated.”

“We continue to encourage our students and staff members to come forward with any information concerning weapons or safety issues so that those issues can be addressed and our schools can continue to be safe and secure places where our students learn and prosper as our leaders of tomorrow,” Horne said.