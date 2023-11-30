LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was found with a handgun and drugs in his vehicle on campus on Thursday, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The freshman student at Lumberton High School, whose name was not released because of his age, has been suspended for one year, the district said.

Staff conducted a search of his vehicle after a teacher reported to administration that he smelled like marijuana, according to the district.

Law enforcement was contacted immediately when the gun was found, the district said. No one was hurt in the incident and the gun was never brought inside the school.

This is not the first instance of a student at Lumberton High School having a gun this year. A 15-year-old was found with a loaded gun back in January.