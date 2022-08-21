LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 18-year-old Lumberton man who may be cognitively impaired.

Cody McGirt, 18, was last seen in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which issued the alert at about 2:25 a.m. on Sunday. His photo was not immediately available from authorities.

McGirt is about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short, brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and white short-sleeve shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

