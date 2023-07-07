LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man and a teenage boy have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a shooting Wednesday evening in Lumberton, police said.

Jabary Murchison, 19, of Lumberton, and the 15-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday in connection with the shooting, which police said happened at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of N. Walnut Street.

Derrick Hester, 44, died at UNC Health Southeastern after the shooting, which also injured a 35-year-old woman. Police said officers found Hester and the woman shot inside a vehicle that had run off the road and into a yard.

Murchison was also charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy, according to police. He is being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

The juvenile faces the same charges as Murchison and is being held in a juvenile detention center.

Police said the investigation is continuing and that they expect to make another arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective David Bullock at 910-671-3845.

