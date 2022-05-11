LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men, including one facing an attempted-murder charge, have been arrested, and authorities are looking for three other people in an investigation into “criminal acts” at a mobile home park in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zaquan McNeil, 22, of Rowland, is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy filed by Lumberton police and charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy filed by the sheriff’s office.

As of Wednesday morning, McNeil remained in the Robeson County Detention Center on bonds totaling $511,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities also charged John T. Allen, Jr., 36, of Lumberton with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was given a $10,000 bond and taken to the detention center.

The arrests came as part of an investigation at Jimmy’s Mobile Court on Norment Road in Lumberton, deputies said, but no other details of the investigation have been released.

The three people wanted by deputies include:

Tiffany Sanderson, 32, of Lumberton, who is wanted for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering

Javonte A. McDougald, 22, of Fairmont, who is wanted for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering

Karreem McLeod, 23, of Lumberton, who is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

Javonte A. McDougald

Karreem McLeod

Tiffany Sanderson

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100. Count on News13 for updates.