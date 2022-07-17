ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles were treated after Robeson County authorities were called to investigate a report of a shooting inside a vehicle Saturday evening in Lumberton.

A 9-year-old and a 13-year-old were taken to the hospital, according to Major Damien McLean of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The 9-year-old was treated and released, while the 13-year-old was being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Deputies were called at 7:41 p.m. to the 9000 block of Highway 211 E. near Lumberton, McLean said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

