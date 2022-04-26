LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after two men who escaped from confinement in Lumberton on Monday were captured, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Craig Guess Jr., 39, and Arlo Swink Jr., 38, escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center shortly before 3 p.m. They were found near the facility about three hours later.

The NCDPS said the were transferred to a “higher custody level facility” and will be charged with felony escape.

Authorities have not released information about how the two men escaped. They were serving 90-day sentences for violations of their post-release supervision, NCDPS said. Guess was convicted of attempting to obtain property under false pretenses in 2019, and Swink was convicted of a drug offense in 2021.

CRV centers provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation, NCDPS said. Violators are held at the centers for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011.