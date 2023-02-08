LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers were dispatched to a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday regarding a fight that left two hurt, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

It happened inside the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant located at 2950 West 5th Street in Lumberton, police said.

The fight had been broken up before officers arrived at the scene, according to police. Officers were directed to a person on the scene who had been stabbed.

UNC Health Southeastern notified officers that an individual arrived at the emergency room with stab wounds while they were investigating the scene. Police said they determined both individuals were involved in the stabbing and that they received their injuries during the fight.

According to police, both individuals suffered serious injuries but are now in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845. Anyone who calls should ask to speak with Detective David Williford.