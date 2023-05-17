LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two suspects who were wanted in connection with a shootout May 8 near a youth baseball game in Lumberton turned themselves in on Tuesday and a third person was also charged, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Jermaine Randell Spivey Jr., 20, of Bladenboro, turned himself in to the Red Springs Police Department, police said. He’s charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, and one count of discharging a firearm in city limits, according to online booking records.

Seven Prince Pitchford, 21, of Lumberton, turned himself in to the Lumberton Police Department, police said. He’s charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and one count each of going armed to the terror of people and discharging a firearm in city limits, online booking records show.

Both Spivey and Pitchford were booked in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond each, police said.

A third person, David Jeremy Epps, 26, of Lumberton, allegedly left his home and fired a gun at those involved in the initial shooting, according to police.

Epps was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count each of possession of a stolen firearm, and discharging a firearm in city limits. He also had outstanding warrants for a probation violation in Robeson County and breaking and entering in New Hanover County, according to police.

Epps was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $66,000 bond, police said.

According to Lumberton police, the shooting happened in the area of North Rowland Avenue between 30th and 31st streets, less than a block away from a youth baseball game.

Officers arrived on scene to find two abandoned vehicles that were hit by bullets.

Investigators determined people in the cars were shooting at each other as they were driving through the neighborhood, according to police. Witnesses then reported multiple individuals running through the neighborhood carrying firearms and shooting, according to police.