LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men are wanted in an armed robbery at the Town Star Mart in Lumberton, according to police.

Tristen Anthony Welch, 26, of Lumberton, is wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy, police said. Ricky Hardin Ivey, 27, also of Lumberton, is wanted for felony conspiracy and accessory after the fact.

The Town Star Mart in the 300 block of Lumberton was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday at about 10 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blake Harrell with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.