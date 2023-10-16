LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were wounded Sunday afternoon in a drive-by shooting outside a convenience store in Lumberton, police said.

The 23-year-old victims, both from Lumberton, were taken to UNC Health Southeastern with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers were called at about 1 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired at the ATEX convenience store at 905 S. Martin Luther King Drive.

According to police, the victims were in the store’s parking lot when someone in a white, four-door sedan began shooting at them as the car traveled south on Martin Luther King Drive.

Police are continuing to try to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police detective Yvette Pitts at 910)-671-3845. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the department’s mobile phone app or by texting the keyword “LUMBERTONPD” and a message to 847411.