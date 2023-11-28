LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Lumberton man is facing multiple charges in connection with a Thanksgiving Eve shooting that injured six people at Adelio’s Restaurant and Bar, police said.

Cameron Dion Smith was arrested Monday and charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder; six counts of assault with a dealy weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; discharging a weapon into occupied property; injury to real property; and discharging a firearm inside the city limits.

He is being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Police were called at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of shots fired at the restaurant and found a woman inside who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital by EMS.

According to police, witnesses told officers that several other people were hurt in the shooting and that they had already been taken to the hospital or gone there on their own. Two men and four women were treated at the hospital and were in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police detective Blake Harrell or detective David Bullock at 910-671-3845.