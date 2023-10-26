LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old is one of two people facing murder charges after a drive-by shooting in Lumberton that killed one and hurt another, police said.

Tyler Amir Young, 18, of Lumberton, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, injury to real property and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Officers were called at about 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 to investigate a report of shots fired at the ATEX convenience store at 905 S. Martin Luther King Drive.

Young and a 17-year-old are charged in the shooting death of Ebony Spruill, police said. Additional arrests and charges are expected.

Young was taken into custody by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Pembroke police and agents with the U.S. Marshals, police said. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.