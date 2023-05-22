LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police have arrested three individuals in connection with a deadly January shooting, according to a news release.
The shooting happened Jan. 5 at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood Streets, police said. Dymaree Thompson, 29, was killed in the shooting.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested Zaquan Mcneil, 23, of Lumberton, Tyler Scott, 20, of Lumberton, and Clonze Shylik McDuffie, 22, of Rowland.
All three were charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, police said.
They were booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
