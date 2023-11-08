LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 3-year-old child was shot in the hand Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Lumberton, police said.

The incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. and police officers were dispatched to UNC Health Southeastern in reference to a child with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Upon police arrival, officers learned the shooting happened at Holly Ridge Apartment’s at the child’s home.

Police said the case is currently under investigation and the details are limited at this time. The child was taken to another hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said.

The public is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department Detective Paula McMillan at (910) 671-3845 if they have any information concerning the shooting.

