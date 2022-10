LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police have asked for the public’s help finding a 30-year-old woman.

Shaquillia Tyese Robinson is about 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and black hair.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gatlin at 910-671-3845.

