LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lumberton, police said.

Lumberton police found Brandon Leonard of Fairmont dead at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after officers were called to the 200 block of Rozier Street to investigate a shooting.

No additional information was immediately available from authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845 and talk to Lumberton police detective Edward Strickland.

