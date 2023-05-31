LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman.

Kattie Chantel Mckoy is about 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes, police said Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post. She was wearing a tan dress with slides and was last seen leaving a home in the 300 block of Roslyn Drive.

Anyone with any information is to contact Lumberton police detective Gatlin at 910-671-3845.