LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police have charged six more juveniles and two adults in connection with a shooting outside a football game earlier this month, and two others are still wanted.

The individuals who have been charged are in addition to a 17-year-old who was charged on the night of the shooting, according to police.

The adults who have been charged are Terry Leach, 22, of Lumberton and Brandis Oryan Campbell, 20, also of Lumberton.

Leach is charged with accessory after the fact and felony conspiracy to discharging a firearm into occupied property, police said. Campbell is charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, felony conspiracy to discharging a firearm into occupied property and injury to personal property.

In addition, police said they have outstanding warrants for Antonio McDowell, 18, of Fairmont, as well as Amari Jaleel Brown, 27, also of Fairmont. McDowell faces one count of felony conspiracy to possess a weapon on school property and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Brown faces one county of felony selling or giving a handgun to a minor, according to police.

Six teenage boys have also been charged in the shooting, according to police. Below are their ages and charges.

16-year-old of Saint Pauls charged with conspiracy to possess weapon on campus, conspiracy to going armed to the terror of the public and resisting, delaying or obstructing.

15-year-old of Lumberton charged with conspiracy to possess weapon on campus, conspiracy to going armed to the terror of the public and resisting, delaying or obstructing.

16-year-old of Lumberton also charged with conspiracy to possess weapon on campus, conspiracy to going armed to the terror of the public and resisting, delaying or obstructing.

15-year-old of Lumberton charged with conspiracy to discharge barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property and accessory after the fact to discharging a firearm into occupied property.

17-year-old of Whiteville charged with conspiracy to discharge barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property and accessory after the fact to discharging a firearm into occupied property.

16-year-old of Lumberton charged with conspiracy to discharge barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property and accessory after the fact to discharging a firearm into occupied property.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Lumberton Senior High School football game on Sept. 8, according to police.

Anyone with information on McDowell or Brown’s whereabouts are asked to contact Lumberton police detective Talia Gatlin at 910-671-3845.