9th grade Robeson County student taken into custody after gun found

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old student was taken into custody Friday morning after a school resource officer found a handgun on him, according to a spokesperson for Robeson County Schools.

The school’s principal was told this morning by another student that the student had a gun, according to Glen Gordon Burnette III. Burnette did not specify which school the student attends.

A school resource officer searched the student and found a handgun in his possession and bullets in his desk, according to Burnette.

The student was taken into custody and has been suspended for 365 days.

Multiple guns have been found on Robeson County students this academic year, including a second grader who had a gun, and a kindergartener who was given a backpack with a gun inside.

A 15-year-old student was caught in the fall with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School. Another gun loaded gun was found at Purnell Sweet High School. In August, a 10th grade student was found at Lumberton High School with a gun and cocaine.