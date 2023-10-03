LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A shooting Tuesday afternoon that severely injured a 28-year-old woman prompted two Lumberton schools to go on lockdown, according to Lumberton police.
Officers were dispatched at about 2:40 p.m. to a shooting in the 500 block of Crandlemire Road, police said. When they arrived, they found the woman who had been shot, and she was treated by EMS before being flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said they are looking for a 17-year-old boy who ran away from the area after allegedly shooting the woman.
Lumberton Junior High School and Knuckles Elementary School were put on lockdown as a precaution because of their proximity to where the shooting happened, according to police.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.