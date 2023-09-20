LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An assistant district attorney in Robeson County has been arrested, according to Lumberton police.
Gary Andrew Price has been charged with driving while impaired, according to online court records. His court date is set for Nov. 22.
News13 has reached out to Lumberton police and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office for more information.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here