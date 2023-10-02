LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An assistant Robeson County district attorney charged with DWI in September was arrested at a gas station about 2 miles from the DA’s office, according to documents obtained Monday by News13.

Lumberton police arrested Gary Andrew Price at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 after pulling over his Ford Mustang at 3801 Fayetteville Road. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22 on charges of driving while impaired and failure to yield from a private drive, the documents show.

Lumberton police have been unable to say what his blood alcohol content was at the time of his arrest.

News13 reached out to the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office for a comment on Sept. 20. We still have not gotten a response.