LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have identified a 65-year-old man who died Wednesday morning in a crash in Lumberton.

Mark Smith, of Leland, North Carolina, died in the crash, according to Lumberton police. He was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that hit an 18-wheeler as it turning left onto Highway 74-Alernate from W. 5th Street Extension.

Smith died at the scene, authorities said. The crash happened at about 7 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.