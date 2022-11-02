LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 35-year-old woman.
Ashley Driggers of Lumberton was last seen in the area of 70 Fieldcrest Drive in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 135 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.