LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 35-year-old woman.

Ashley Driggers of Lumberton was last seen in the area of 70 Fieldcrest Drive in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 135 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170.

Count on News13 for updates.