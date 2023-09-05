LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday marks seven years since a Lumberton woman was reported missing in 2017.

Abby Lynn Patterson still has not been found.

Courtesy / Lumberton Police Department

She was last seen on Sept. 5, 2017 at about 11:30 a.m. when she left her home on East 9th Street in Lumberton, according to police.

Patterson was last seen getting into a brown Buick, police said. She has not been seen or had contact with family or friends since.

She is about 5-foot 7-inches tall and about 140 pounds. She has a tattoo of a bird on her shoulder and a birthmark on the back of her right thigh.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100 or Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.