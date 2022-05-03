ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A body found last week has been identified as a missing Robeson County man, according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

Billy Gene Hammonds was last seen in 2016.

Last week, Robson County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators conducted a homicide investigation after a body was found in the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road. Hammonds’ body was found buried in a backyard.

The body was found after months of interviews, according to authorities. It was sent to to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified. A cause of death has not been released.