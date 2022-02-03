Charges filed against driver involved in deadly Lumberton crash after police chase

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Charges were filed Thursday against a driver who was allegedly involved in a deadly Lumberton crash after a police chase, according to online booking records.

Howard McNair Jr, 57, was charged with second-degree murder, driving while impaired, habitual impaired driving, aggravated felony death by vehicle, failure to wear seatbelt, reckless driving, failure to heed to light or siren, and other traffic violations.

Police were called after reports of a person driving a silver Ford Mustang erratically near Roberts Avenue and Elm Street, according to police. Officers learned the Mustang was reported stolen from Allen Street earlier Sunday.

Police tried to stop the driver but he drove away, according to police. The driver of the Mustang drove down Elm Street towards Second Street. The driver turned right onto Second Street where he hit a white Hyundai Elantra head-on.

The driver of the Elantra, identified by police as Cynthia Coe, 55, of Lumberton, was killed in the crash. The passenger of the Elantra and the driver of the Mustang were seriously injured in the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.